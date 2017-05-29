ISC 12th exam results 2017 announced, Kolkata’s Ananya Maiti is the topper

ISC 12th results 2017 is available on the official website ISC 12th results 2017 is available on the official website

CISCE ISC results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of ISC or Class 12th results 2017 today at 3 pm. Ananya Maiti from Heritage School Kolkata is the topper and has scored a whopping 99.5 per cent. The second position is shared by four students who second 99.25 per cent. They are Ayush Srivastava from City Montessori school Lucknow, Devesh Lakhotia from St Xaviers school Kolkata, Rishita Dhariwal from Jamnabai Narsee School Mumbai and Keerthana Srikanth from Scottish High International School Gurgaon.

The third position is again grabbed by five students and they scored 99 per cent. They are Anant Kothari from St Xaviers school Kolkata, Deepthi S Convent of Jesus and Mary High School, Dehradun, St Xaverier’s Collegiate school, Kolata’s Sougata Chowdhury, Vedanshi Gupta from City City Montessori High School, Licknow and St Agnes’ Loreto Day School, Lucknow.

The overall pass percentage is 96.47 per cent. A total of 73,633 students appeared for the exam out of which 33930 girl students appeared while 39703 were boys.

In girls category, 33161 students have passed while 769 have flunked. Among boys 37872 passed and only 1831 have failed. A total of 988 schools participated.

The students can check the results at the official website – cisce.org.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd