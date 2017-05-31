ISC results 2017: Former Miss India Pankhuri Gidwani scores 97.25 per cent

CISCE ISC results 2017: Inspiring her fans and followers, she has advised them to pursue their dreams with “grit, determination and a true heart”. (source: Facebook/Pankhuri Gidwani) CISCE ISC results 2017: Inspiring her fans and followers, she has advised them to pursue their dreams with “grit, determination and a true heart”. (source: Facebook/Pankhuri Gidwani)

CISCE ISC results 2017: When the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) conducted the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam in March and April 2017, former Miss India Pankhuri Gidwani decided to run the race herself and aced it. Gidwani scored a whooping 97.25 per cent in the ISC boards.

“I had missed my board examinations for participating in Miss India (at 18) and after winning Miss India,” she said in a Facebook post proudly announcing her results to the world. After winning the Miss India contest last year, Gidwani had to train for Miss Grand International. She secured 25th position out of 80 countries. This left her no time to finish her schooling or pursue academics that year.

“After coming back from the pageant, I battled a number of hard situations, one of them getting adjusted to studying again after a year of glamour,” she said adding that she had to put in all her efforts to achieve this goal. Inspiring her fans and followers, she has advised them to pursue their dreams with “grit, determination and a true heart”.

Read | Meet ISC topper 2017 Ananya Maiti and know her success mantra, click here

“So all the people out there who think that something they want is impossible to accomplish, whether it is academics,your dreams or the love you want,you can achieve it all,” says Gidwani.

The results for the ISC boards were declared on May 29 at 3 pm. The overall pass percentage this year was at 96.47 per cent and the exam was topped by Ananya Maiti who scored 99.4 per cent.

Read | Maharashtra HSC results: Daughter of guard, a pediatric heart transplant patient scores 62 per cent, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd