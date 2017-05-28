CISCE ISC class 12 exams 2017: Results to be announced tomorrow, know how to download

CISCE ISC class 12 results 2017: A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the CISCE ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations this year. CISCE ISC class 12 results 2017: A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the CISCE ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations this year.

CISCE ISC class 12 results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 exams 2017 on May 29 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website and check this page for updates.

The ISC boards were conducted from March 1 starting with Physics Theory paper and ending with the Sociology paper on April 26, 2017. A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the CISCE ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 examinations this year.

Read | CISCE: ICSE, ISC results 2017 to be declared on Monday at cisce.org

Last year, Aadya Maddi of Smt Lilavatibai Poddar High School and Mansi Puggal of Jamnabai Narsee School held the top two positions in the class 12 boards with 99.75 and 99.5 per cent respectively

about 1,68,591 students for the ICSE exams, the results for which were released on May 6 and the pass percentage was at 98.50 per cent. Aadya Maddi of Smt Lilavatibai Poddar High School and Mansi Puggal of Jamnabai Narsee School held the top two positions in the class 10 boards.

Read | ICSE class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at cisce.org

Steps to check the ISC class 12 results 2017:

– Visit the official website for the board (cisce.org).

– Click on the ‘ICSE / ISC Results 2017’ section.

– Enter your UID, course and captcha

– Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print.

– Keep a copy of the results for further reference.

For more updates on CISCE ICSE results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd