ICSE, ISC results 2017 to be declared on Monday at cisce.org

CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: The school-wise results will be accessible on the "Careers" portal of the CISCE.

CISCE ICSE, ISC results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that it will release the results of the class 12 and 10 board exams on Monday, May 29 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the official website to download the result and this page to stay updated.

“Results of the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) Year 2017 Examinations will be declared on Monday, 29th May 2017 at 03:00 PM (sic),” the Council said in a notification. The school-wise results will be accessible on the “Careers” portal of the CISCE.

Steps to recieve CISCE results 2017 theough SMS:

For ICSE- Type “ICSE <space> <your unique seven-digit ID>”

For ISC- Type “ISC <space> <your unique seven-digit ID>”

Send this to the mobile number- 09248082883

The option to recheck the results will be open for only seven days until June 4, 2017. Students can apply for rechecking from the official portal. This year, the CISCE has also been granted access to the DigiLocker facility to store and share students’ documents.

Steps to download CISCE 2017 results:

– Go to the official website for CISCE (cisce.org).

– Login to the site.

– Click on “Results 2017”.

– Click on “ICSE” or “ISC”.

– Type your Unique ID and the captcha code provided.

– Submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

