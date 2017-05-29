CISCE ICSE exam 2017 results to be declared today at 3 pm, check here for more details

ICSE results 2017 to be released on the official website ICSE results 2017 to be released on the official website

ICSE results 2017: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the results of ICSE examination 2017 today at 3 pm. As per an official updates, the Board will host results of both ISC and ISCE on the official websites – cisce.org. The Board every year confirms the release date on the the official website. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations(CISCE) had conducted the Class 10th exams on March 10 with English paper. The exams were ended on April 21.

The exams were reschedule due to Assembly elections in five states — Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 2,50,871 candidates are registered for the examinations out of which 1,76,327 students have registered for ICSE examinations and 74,544 for the ISC examinations.

Students appeared in CISCE ICSE exam 2017 can follow the steps written below:

Steps to check CISCE ICSE results 2017

Visit the official website mentioned

Click on the ‘ICSE results 2017’ section

Enter your UID, course and captcha

Download the result or click on the ‘Print Result’ button to get the print

From this year, CISCE students students can take help of digi locker and directly share their documents, files and certificates with various stakeholders. The storage space will be linked to their Unique Identification Authority of India (Aadhaar number).

“The service is free, secure and user-friendly,” CISCE Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said in a notice.

