CISCE asks affiliated schools to submit details of safety measures after Ryan student’s murder

Concerned over the killing of a seven-year-old boy at Ryan International School, Gurugram, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday sent a message to all affiliated schools, asking them to state the security measures that are in place to protect the students.

“The safety of all students in our affiliated schools is of utmost importance and concern to the Council. Heads are requested to keep this safety aspect as a priority in their responsibility and duty while administering their respective schools,” said Gerry Arathoon, secretary and chief executive of CISCE.

The Council asked all CISCE schools to “furnish the safety audit measures that are presently being followed” on campus and set a deadline of September 16 for the same. “The information is urgently required and must be emailed to council@cisce.org,” Arathoon said.

“I am requesting all schools to furnish whatever safety measures they follow to the council by September 16 as stipulated. Safety issue is of utmost importance,” said Nabarun Dey, Bengal ICSE Schools Association of Heads General Secretary, approving the move by the Council.

The question of student safety at education institutions in the country was raised triggering a country-wide outrage when the body of a class 2 schoolboy was found lying in a pool of blood last week. The boy’s throat was slit and he was found in the washroom of Ryan International School, Gurugram, minutes after his father had dropped him off at school.

