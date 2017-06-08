CISCE announces slew of measures: From next session, new assessment system for students of Class V & VIII

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations

THE COUNCIL for the Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a new assessment system for students of Class V and VIII from the next academic session to check IQ of the children. This was announced by the council’s Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon during a press meet in Kolkata.

Arathoon said the assessments will be based on the new curriculum that has been introduced from this academic session. These assessments will not have any pass-fail tag. “The council will prepare the questions papers and there will be no pass or fail system. It will be conducted to check the IQ of the students and to find out a student’s ability to understand the subjects. The tests will also help us assess a teacher’s ability to teach. After conducting the tests, we will provide assessment reports to the students,” Arathoon said.

The assessments will be held twice — once in Class V and then in Class VIII. The answer papers of students of one school will be assessed by teachers of another school. The tests will be held in four subjects — English, mathematics, science (including physics, chemistry and biology) and social studies (history, civics and geography).

“The assessment tests in Class V will be conducted to check what the students have learned from preschool to Class V and the same tests in Class VIII will be conducted to check what they have learned from Class VI to VIII,” Arathoon added.

The council, which conducts ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, also announced that it has plans to introduce new subjects like — performing arts, mass media, Sanskrit, physical education and yoga from the next academic session.

“We are planning to start mass media and communication for ICSE and ISC levels from 2018-19 academic year. From the same session, we plan to introduce performing arts from Classes I to VIII, Sanskrit from Classes V to VIII and physical education and yoga from Classes I to VIII,” he said.

Asked if Sanskrit would be made mandatory for students, Arathoon said, “We will give Sanskrit as an option to study from Class V to VIII, but it will not be compulsory.”

The council also announced that students would have to provide their Adhaar number to avail digital locker facilities. “Candidates with Indian nationality should provide Adhaar numbers to get this facility because it will be inked with Adhaar. It is necessary for students to have Adhaar card to access their digital documents in a government-owned public cloud storage,” Arathoon said.

The council has also come up with a ‘digital subject selection tool’ facility, which will enable students to make the right career choice.

“This will be optional for students. This online facility will help students take decisions relating to their prospective careers based on their interest, skills, personality and preferences,” he said.

About the new curriculum introduced from preschool to Class VIII from this academic session, the council said that the broad-based curriculum is child-centric and encourages an integrated approach where children are able to relate classroom learning to real-life situation. “Emphasis has also been placed on development of life skills in the curriculum,” Arathoon said.

To help teachers acquire adequate knowledge about this new curriculum, the council has also decided to hold teacher training programmes.

“In the first phase, subject wise master trainers will be identified from North, South, West and East regions. These master trainers will undergo 4-5 days of extensive training at the council’s offices to orient them regarding the curriculum and the manner in which it needs to be taught. These master trainers will then conduct training for subject teachers in their respective regions across the country. It will be mandatory for all affiliated schools to send teachers for these training. We will conduct the training for all the major subjects,” Arathoon said.

Arathoon also informed that he has requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a land in Rajarhat area to set up an office of the council.

“We have asked for two acres of land in Rajarhat where we plan to set up our office for eastern and north-eastern regions. In this proposed office, we want to build training centres for master trainers. This will be residential-cum-training centre, which will help teachers from other regions to come here and stay for 4-5 days during the training,” Arathoon said.

CISCE currently has 373 affiliated schools across the state, including over 100 in Kolkata.

