CISCE announces revised dates, ISC exam starts from March 1, ICSE from March 10

The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedule for the Class 12 (ISC) and Class 10 (ICSE) 2017 examination. The ISC examinations will commence from March 1 with Physics paper, the ICSE exams will start on March 10 with English paper.

The practicals for ISC will begin from January 30. The ISC exam will end on April 21 while ICSE will end on April 26.

Indian School Certificate Examination had earlier annouced the exam schedule for its class X and XII examinations but due to Assembly elections, they have to postponed dates.

As per the previous schedule, the ISC art paper 1 and the first phase of the polls for 73 seats were listed for the same day — February 11.

While the computer science paper 2 was scheduled for February 15, the day when the second phase of polls for 67 seats was listed in the state.

While most ISC papers will be conducted at either 9 am or 2 pm, the ICSE exams will held at 9 am or 11 am.

In addition to the paper’s duration, the students will get an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. Students can view the detailed timetable on the council’s website cisce.org.

Last year, for ISC, the practicals started from February 8 and the exam begun with Computer Science on Feb 22. For ICSE, English Language was the first paper that commenced from Feb 29.

