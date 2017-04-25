Circular to parents over fee regulation Act: Will discontinue teaching if the court does not intervene, says CBSE school

The principal of a prominent Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Ahmedabad has issued a circular to parents of its students stating that the school would “discontinue teaching” if the courts did not intervene in the “applicability” of the Gujarat Self-Financed (Regulation of fees) Act, 2017.

Hemant Shah, principal of Prakash Higher Secondary School in Vastrapur, in the circular stated, “In case the Hon’ble courts do not deem it appropriate to interfere in the applicability of the act to our institution, (if at all), then we have decided to discontinue teaching in our institution, rather than compromise on our ethics and beliefs and in the quality of education delivered. The decision is painful to make, but is in line with the principles we hold ourselves up to and have continued to hold ourselves up to over the last five decades of the existence of the institution.”

A copy of the circular dated April 21, 2017, is with The Indian Express. When contacted, a top functionary of the school requesting anonymity confirmed the circular having been issued to the parents on Monday.

It also claimed that the cap on the fees according to the Act “make continued functioning of the school at present standards of quality, impossible.”

The school has around 1,500 children.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now