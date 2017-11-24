Top Stories
  • Cidco CEO Bhushan Gagrani on search panel to appoint MU vice-chancellor 

Cidco CEO Bhushan Gagrani on search panel to appoint MU vice-chancellor 

The position of V-C is currently being held as an additional charge by Devanand Shinde, V-C of Kolhapur University, after Sanjay Deshmukh was dismissed over the delay in declaration of results.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: November 24, 2017 2:53 am
Top News

BHUSHAN GAGRANI, the chief executive officer of Cidco, has been named as the government nominee to the search committee formed to appoint the next vice-chancellor of the University of Mumbai. Education Minister Vinod Tawde Thursday confirmed that search for the next V-C was on track.

Earlier, Governor and Chancellor C Vidyasagar Rao appointed former Indian Space Research Organisation chief and scientist K Kasturirangan as the head of the committee. Tawde said the committee could begin its search as soon the MU Management Council appointed a nominee.

The position of V-C is currently being held as an additional charge by Devanand Shinde, V-C of Kolhapur University, after Sanjay Deshmukh was dismissed over the delay in declaration of results.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 24: Latest News