CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Exam Results 2017 today on orissaresults.nic.in: 12th result date likely to be 29th May and time 1 pm on from chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha CHSE plus two results 2017: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the results for the arts, commerce and vocational streams of the class 12 board exams tomorrow, that is, May 29, 2017.

The results of the science stream was already released this month. The state plus two board exams were conducted from March 6 to 28, 2017. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official CHSE website and check this page for updates on the results.

The students can check the results from the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and examresults.nic.in

Steps to download the CHSE Odisha arts, commerce and vocational streams 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for CHSE Odisha arts, commerce and vocational streams 2017 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had to postponed chemistry paper as instead of mathematics paper, chemistry question papers were found in the packets when they were opened for distribution among examinees.

