CHSE Odisha Plus II Chemistry paper rescheduled due to irregularities, Minister orders probe

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has postponed the Chemistry paper which was scheduled to held on Thursday due to irregularities. On Tuesday, the Council was conducting mathematics paper but instead the questions on chemistry were found in the question paper packets when they were opened for distribution among examinees.

Due to this fiasco, Odisha School and Mass Education minister Debi Prasad Mishra on Wednesday asked Controller of examinations of the CHSE to probe into irregularities. The Plus II Chemistry paper will now held on March 30 between 2 pm to 5 pm. As per the notification, rest all exams will be held as per the time table.

Chemistry question papers in mathematics question paper packets were found at least in 14 examination centres, he said adding that the press, where the question papers were printed, would come under the purview of probe.

“The government would not hesitate to black-list the printing press if the press was found guilty,” Mishra said adding that the Controller of Examinations of the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) will probe under which circumstances the chemistry questions entered into the mathematics question paper packets.

“The Controller of Examinations will also investigate whether there was any conspiracy in the incident,” Mishra said.

He said the Controller of Examinations has been asked to submit a report within two weeks after conducting an inquiry into the incident. The official will visit the press where the question papers were printed and packed, he said. The irregularities which were detected across 14 examination centres had delayed the examination.

However, the centres managed to conduct the examination after providing photo copies of the mathematics questions to the students.

