CHSE Odisha +2 Science Results 2018: How to check

CHSE Odisha plus two results 2018: The result of Plus two Science examination will be released today, on May 19, by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at 11 am. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — chseodisha.nic.in, once released. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he /she can also visit orissaresults.nic.in to check it. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination was conducted from January 25 to February 5. The results of Plus II Arts and Commerce is likely to be declared by the first week of June, said an official.

This year, the Odisha Board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students. In 2017, a total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the CHSE Plus II board exam from four streams including science, arts, commerce and vocational.

CHSE Odisha plus two results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About the Odisha Board:

The Board of Secondary Education was established in the year 1953 through a state Assembly Act i.e. ‘Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953.’ Its duties and jurisdiction involve the development of curriculum, supervision in the implementation of state academic policies and conducting examinations for the purpose of evaluating the students at the higher secondary level.

