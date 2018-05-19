CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result declared, girls outperform boys with 77.88 %

CHSE plus 2 Science results 2018: With a pass percentage of 77.88, they are ahead of boys for whom the pass percentage stands at 75.69 per cent. With a pass percentage of 77.88, they are ahead of boys for whom the pass percentage stands at 75.69 per cent.

CHSE +2 Science results 2018: Girls have once again performed better than boys in Class 12th Science examination, the result of which has been released today, on May 19, by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. With a pass percentage of 77.88, they are ahead of boys for whom the pass percentage stands at 75.69 per cent. The result of CHSE +2 examination was released at the Board office in Bhubaneswar today, in a press conference. A total of 19,561 students have got first division, 24,164 students have got second division and third division has been obtained by a total of 28,968 students. None of the colleges recorded zero pass percentage this year.

Read | Odisha CHSE+2 Science Result 2018 LIVE updates

The district with the best performance is Nayagarh with 92.23 pass percentage whereas district Gajapati scored the lowest pass percentage of 43.43. The results for Class 12 Science examination will also be available at examresults.net. This year less number of pass percentage has been recorded as compared to that of the last year’s. The pass percentage this year is 76.98 per cent whereas last year, it stood at 81.11 per cent.

The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination was conducted from January 25 to February 5. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus. This year, the board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd