CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018 LIVE updates: 12th results to release shortly at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Science examinations today, on May 19 at 11 am. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Over 96,000 had appeared for the plus II examination that was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination between January 25 to February 5, 2018. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.
This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.
This year, the board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.
The results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be declared in the month of June, said an official. About 3.80 lakh students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams appeared for the examination this year held in 1,106 centres across the state. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
The results for Class 12 Science examination will also be available at examresults.net
The result will be declared in presence of School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and the Principal Secretary of the Board, said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE, Odisha.
All those students who had appeared for the examination can check their marks through the official website — chseodisha.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic they are unable to open the website, they may also check their scores at orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready in order to view their results.
