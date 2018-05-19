CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018 LIVE updates: 12th results to release shortly at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018: The results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018: The results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Science examinations today, on May 19 at 11 am. The students who had appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at orissaresults.nic.in. Over 96,000 had appeared for the plus II examination that was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination between January 25 to February 5, 2018. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.