CHSE Odisha decides to increase number of class 12 exam centres

Odisha CHSE: Keeping in view the rising enrollment of students, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will now be increasing the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres. The decision regarding the same was informed by the council’s deputy exam controller, Prabodh Kumar Panda, on Monday, reported a regional daily.

Decision to set up another sub-centre at ITER in Bhubaneswar was also taken by the council. There are now total four sub-centres. Rest of the three sub-centres are located at KIIT, KISS and Saraswati Gyana Vidya Mandir. Also, exam hubs will be set up at 202 places.

CHSE will conduct the annual state Plus II examination or class 12 exam from March 6. In a notification, the board has announced that the exam will conclude on March 29. The examinations will begin from 10 am and will end at 1 pm, a notification issued by CHSE said.

As per reports, the practical exams of CHSE Plus II will be held from January 25 till February 5. The regular students will appear in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in line with the pattern followed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students will appear for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus.

