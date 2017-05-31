CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce, Vocational results 2017 declared at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 results 2017: The students can log on the official website to view the results CHSE Odisha +2 results 2017: The students can log on the official website to view the results

CHSE Odisha +2 results 2017: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has declared the results for the class 12 board exams for arts, commerce and vocational streams. Students who have appeared for the papers can now check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The state plus two board exams were conducted from March 6 to 28, 2017 and a total of 3,80,707 students appeared for the same in all streams. Among those who appeared were 2,43,106 students in the Arts stream, 28,448 students in the commerce stream and 90,990 in the science stream.

The results for the science stream were declared on May 11, 2017 in which 81.11 per cent of the students passed. There were, however, three schools in the districts of Koraput, Nayagarh and Puri where no student passed the class 12 science stream exams.

The students can check the arts, commerce and vocational stream results from the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha +2 results 2017, here’s how to download your marks for arts, commerce and vocational streams 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board (mentioned above).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification for CHSE Odisha arts, commerce and vocational streams 2017 results

Step 3: Fill in your details like roll number in the fields provided and submit it

Step 4: Download your results and take a print out for further reference.

