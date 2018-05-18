CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: When and where to check +2 results

CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Science examinations on May 19 at 11 am CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Science examinations on May 19 at 11 am

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2018: The results of CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science examinations will be released on Saturday, May 19. Over 96,000 students who had appeared from the Science stream this year. The results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be declared in the month of June. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination was conducted from January 25 to February 5. About 3.80 lakh students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams appeared for the examination this year held in 1,106 centres across the state.

The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus. This year, the board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.

READ | Top 25 Universities in India: NIRF ranking 2018

CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: When and where to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II Science examinations on May 19 at 11 am. The results will be available at the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd