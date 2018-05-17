CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: Over 96,000 to get results on May 19 at 11 am at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: Students can access results through the websites, CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: Students can access results through the websites, http://www.chseodisha.nic.in and http://www.orissaresults.nic.in by using both roll number and registration number

CHSE Odisha 12th Science results 2018: Over 96,000 students who had appeared for this year 12th Science examination will get the results on Saturday, May 19. The result will be declared on Saturday at 11 am in presence of School & Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra and the Principal Secretary of the Board, said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE, Odisha. Students can access results through the websites, http://www.chseodisha.nic.in and http://www.orissaresults.nic.in by using both roll number and registration number. The results of Class 12 Arts and Commerce will be declared in the month of June, the official said.

About 3.80 lakh students from 1,504 colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational education streams appeared for the examination this year held in 1,106 centres across the state. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29 and the practical examination was conducted from January 25 to February 5. The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus. This year, the board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.

The result of Class 10 examination was declared on May 7, 2018. Over 76.23 per cent regular students cleared the examination successfully, however, for open school candidates, the pass percentage stood at 41.93. A total of 36 schools have registered zero result. The district with the highest pass percentage is Baleswar, which has recorded a pass percentage of 88.25. A total of 1,715 students have scored grade A1, 15,689 have scored A2, 39,252 have scored B1 and B2 has been obtained by a total of 68,009 students.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.

