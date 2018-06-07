CHSE Odisha 12th results 2018 Date and Time: Plus II Arts, Commerce results releasing on this date

CHSE Odisha Plus II results will be availablre at the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 11 am, Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha said CHSE Odisha Plus II results will be availablre at the official websites chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 11 am, Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha said

CHSE Odisha Plus II results 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results of Plus II or Class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on June 9, 2018. Around 2.84 lakh students have appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was held in 1,106 centres across the state. The Plus II examination was held from March 6 to March 29.

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2018 Date and Time

“The Odisha Board will announce the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra,” said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha. The results will be available at the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in from 11 am, the official mentioned.

The regular students appeared in the examination on the line of new syllabus prepared according to the pattern of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus. This year, the Odisha board increased the number of seats from 1,007 to 1,110 for plus two exam centres, due to the increase in the number of students.

Earlier, the Plus II Science result was declared last month, and 76.98 per cent students have cleared the examination successfully. This year also, the girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of girls is 77.98 and the pass percentage of boys is 75.69. A total of 19,561 students have obtained first division, 24,164 students got the second division, and 28,968 students secured third division.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd