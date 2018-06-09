CHSE Odisha 12th Plus II Results 2018: How to check at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29. The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29.

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2018: The result of +2 Class 12 (Arts, Commerce) examination 2018 will be released today, on Saturday June 9, by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at 10:30 am. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The Plus II examination was conducted from March 6 to March 29 and around 2.84 lakh students have appeared for the Arts, Commerce examination this year that was held in 1,106 centres. Students will be able to check their marks from 11 am onwards, an official mentioned.

The regular students appeared in the examinations according to the new syllabus prepared in the line of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, the ex-regular students had appeared for the Plus II exam as per their old syllabus. CHSE, Odisha had earlier announced the Class 12 Science result on May 19. A total of 73, 211 students (77.98 per cent) passed the examination out of a total of 95,096 students who had appeared.

CHSE Odisha 12th Plus II Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the board, chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘CHSE Plus 2 Arts Result 2018 or CHSE Plus 2 Commerce Result 2018’

Step 3: Enter all the credentials required in the provided field

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print out for further reference

If one is unable to open the official websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the same at other websites such as examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.nic.in.

“The Odisha Board will announce the results of class 12 Arts, Commerce examination on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at 10:30 am in presence of Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra,” said Pranab Mangaraj, Secretary, CHSE Odisha. Last year, CHSE declared the Plus 2 Results for Arts and Commerce stream in just 19 days after the declaration of Science stream result. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 76.98 percent.

About the Board

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa. The administrative function of the Council commenced from 7th September 1982 in a rented building at Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar.

