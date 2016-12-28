Chinese envoy, wife meet DU VC to discuss academic issues

Luo Zhaohui, China’s new ambassador to India (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada) Luo Zhaohui, China’s new ambassador to India (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada)

Chinese envoy to India Luo Zhaohui accompanied by his wife Jiang Yili, recently met Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi here and discussed academic issues, including exchange programmes. The meeting, where views on academic cooperation were also exchanged, took place on December 23. They also visited the Department of East Asian Studies at the central university.

For Jiang, it was a trip down memory lane as she had studied religion and philosophy at DU between 1990-93. It was her first visit to the DU campus since she left India in late 1993.

“Her doctoral thesis comparative study between Buddhism and Hinduism was published in Singapore. It is worth mentioning that she was the first Chinese to get a PhD in India,” a Chinese embassy statement said.

Jiang, a scholar on her own right, has authored several books. Her work on South Asian Countries’ Foreign Relations post World War II is virtually the textbook in this field, the statement said.

“China-India educational cooperation and cultural exchanges are important to the bilateral relations. She felt heartened by the development of DU and looked forward to future prospects of China-India educational cooperation,” it said.

Jiang has also translated former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s autobiography ‘The Daughter of the East’.

