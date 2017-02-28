Children should take up exams as a challenge, not a threat, say psychologists

AHEAD of HSC and SSC Board exams, doctors and counsellors have reported a rise in number of children with stress and anxiety related disorders.

Nausea and stomach cramps being the most common, counsellors are urging students not to panic.

“This is not a war nor is it the end of the world,” said development and educational psychologist Dr Yajyoti Singh who has her own clinic and also counsels children from various schools said.

“Children should realise that this is the last exam in school and they will never study some of the subjects again. Hence, instead of viewing exams as a threat they should take it up as a challenge,” she said.

Parental pressure can be immense during this period and hence, counsellors have urged them to refrain from nagging the child. “Since a month now we have had at least 45-50 calls from parents worried about their children’s progress,” Singh said, adding that referrals from both schoolteachers and doctors have been rising.

In fact, Singh recalled how a parent in her 50s died of cardiac arrest as she had undertaken home schooling of her adopted child with a neurological disorder. She simply collapsed four months ago as she was extremely stressed about the child’s academic progress, Singh recalled. She stressed that family therapy was essential apart from learning breathing techniques to deal with stress and anxiety.

Poornima Gadia, counsellor with Disha Institute that reaches out to Zilla Parishad, municipal corporation and English medium school students said our education system is a mark oriented one and hence the tension starts building ahead of exams. Dr Bhooshan Shukla, child psychiatrist said the best way to deal with the stress is ensuring good family time. “Parents must ensure that children follow a regular time table and reduce screen time,” Shukla said.