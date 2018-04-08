Chhattisgarh VYAPAM revised examination dates: Check at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam 2018: The examination is scheduled to begin from May 3 CG Vyapam 2018: The examination is scheduled to begin from May 3

CG Vyapam 2018: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has announced the revised examination dates for PET/PPHT, PAT, and Pre. B.Ed./Pre. D.Ed. The exams are now scheduled to start from May 3, as the board has revised the examination dates released earlier on March 9.

New Examination dates:

P.E.T- May 3, 2018, morning session

P.P.H.T- May 3, 2018, morning session

P.A.T.: May 31, 2018, morning session

Pre. B.Ed.: June 7, 2018, morning session

Pre. D.Ed.: June 7, 2018, afternoon session.

However, the entrance examination for the rest of examination will be conducted according to earlier notification. The board will conduct the examinations for B.Sc. Nursing, and Pre. M.C.A on May 17, and the examinations M.Sc Nursing exam will be held on June 17.

About CG VYAPAM

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board discharges the entire responsibilities of completing professional examinations in medical colleges, ayurveda, engineering, agricultural colleges, entrance examination in polytechnics or any other examination (which will be authorised for the jurisdiction of the board).

