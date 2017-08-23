Chhattisgarh NEET 2nd round allotment 2017 released for MBBS, BDS courses at cgdme.co.in

Chhattisgarh NEET 2nd round allotment 2017: About 320 candidates who have secured NEET ranks ranging from 11,149 to 4,93,703 have been allotted seats. Chhattisgarh NEET 2nd round allotment 2017: About 320 candidates who have secured NEET ranks ranging from 11,149 to 4,93,703 have been allotted seats.

The Chhattisgarh Director of Medical Education (CGDME) has released the results for the second round of allotment for MBBS admissions in the state. Candidates who have applied for the same can check their allotment from the official website.

The allotment and counselling process is being conducted on the basis of the results of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. About 320 candidates who have secured NEET ranks ranging from 11,149 to 4,93,703 have been allotted seats at various government and private colleges in the state.

CGDME has also released the second allotment results for students seeking admissions to Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in the state through NEET.

Steps to check Chhattisgarh NEET 2nd round allotment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGDME (cgdme.co.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided for “Allotment of 2nd Round of Counselling for Govt. and Private Medical Colleges of CG Dated on 22 Aug 2017”.

Step 3: In the new page that opens, follow the attachment provided.

Step 4: Scroll down the list to check for your name, roll number and result.

Step 5: Download the allotment list and save a copy for further reference.

