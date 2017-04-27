CGBSE 12th class exams 2017: Results declared at cgbse.net, check details here

CGBSE 12th class exams 2017: The results of class 10th have already been out CGBSE 12th class exams 2017: The results of class 10th have already been out

CGBSE class 12th results 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the results for the class 12 examinations on Thursday, as per Indiaresults.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exams and have been waiting for the results can check the same from the official website.

The Chhattisgarh class 12 boards were held from February 23 to March 3, 2017. A total of 2,79,906 appeared students had appeared for the state boards for class 12 last year, for which the results were declared on April 21.

On April 21 this year, the class 10 results for the Chhattisgarh Board were declared in which 3,86,349 students appeared for the exams out of 3,95,338 who had registered. This year’s pass percentage for class 10 was at 61.04 per cent.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12th results 2017

– Go to the official website for CGBSE (cgbse.net or indiaresults)

– On the homepage, click on the result section7

– Click to see Higher Secondary Vocational Examination Result 2017

– Enter your roll number and submit the result

– Check and download it for further reference.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 11:47 am

