Chhattisgarh class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2017 to be announced at web.cgbse.net

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, is likely to release the results for the state supplementary exams of classes 10 and 12 today. Students who have appeared for these papers can check their results on the official website of the Board.

The supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 were conducted from June 22 to July 5, 2017. They were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The class 12 vocational supplementary papers were held from June 22 to June 30.

The main exams for class 12 were conducted in March and the result was declared on April 28, 2017. About 76.36 per cent of the 2,71,994 student who appeared for the exam had passed. Among those who appeared for the class 12 main exams, 1,36,598 were boys and 1,35, 396 girls. Girls, with a pass percentage of 79.05, fared better than boys of whom about 73.70 per cent passed.

Girls outperformed boys even in the class 10 board exams, the results for which were declared in April. About 3,86,349 students appeared for the exams among whom only 61.04 per cent passed. Those who did not clear the exams had the option of giving the compartment exams or appearing for the papers again next year.

Steps to check Chhattisgarh class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2017:

– Go to the official website (web.cgbse.net)

– Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 supplementary results 2017.

– Follow the links provided for the results.

– Enter you details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

– Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

