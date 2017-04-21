Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th exam 2017: Results declared, check here

CGBSE class 10th results 2017: The girls performed better than boys last year CGBSE class 10th results 2017: The girls performed better than boys last year

CGBSE class 10th results 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10th result today at the official website. As per the reports, over 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10th exams which were held between February 10 to March 2 at 2,085 test centres. In 2016, CGBSE released the the Class 10th results on April 28.

Last year, over 2 lakh students appeared for the examination with the pass percentage was 55.32 per cent. A total of 4,03,762 students appeared for CGBSE 10th board examination with 2,21,846 passed. The girls performed better than boys by scoring 55.75 per cent while boys were at 54.84 per cent.

The students can access the results from cgbse.net by following the steps written below:

Steps to download the CGBSE class 10th results 2017:

– Visit the official website of the CGBSE (cgbse.net).

– On the homepage, click on the “Results” section

– Enter your roll number/ hall ticket number and other information in the field provided.

– Click on “Get results”

– The results/ score card will be displayed

– Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Akriti Rathore and Suruchi Sahu were 2016 CGBSE toppers as they both scored 97.50 per cent marks. Raigarh’s Vertika Kumari stood third by scoring 97.33 per cent. Somnath Yadav from Mungeli secured fourth rank by scoring 97.17 per cent. The fifth position was bagged by Chandrakala from Devarbhatt with 97 per cent marks.

