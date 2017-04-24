Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12th results to be declared on April 28

CGBSE Class results 2017: Last year, the result was out on April 21 CGBSE Class results 2017: Last year, the result was out on April 21

CGBSE Class 12th results 2017: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to release Class 12th examination results on April 28, 2017. The students can access the results from the official website of the Board at cgbse.nic.in and cgbse.net. The Board exams were started on February 23 and ended on March 3.

Last year, the result was out on April 21. A total of 2,79,906 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12th examination under Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) this year. Shubham Bakshi from Bilaspur was the CGBSE 2016 topper. He has scored 97.60 per cent. The second rank was shared between Sudhanshu Tiwari and Rantidev Rathore with both scoring 97 per cent.

Shriya Shukla of Raipur and Ayush Pandey of Bastar also claimed the third rank with 95.80 per cent. In the Class 12th vocational examination, Bhuneshwari Sahu from Raipur has achieved top rank with 93.26 per cent.

Read | Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10th exams 2017: Results declared, pass percentage is 62.06

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 12th results 2017

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the result section7

Click to see Higher Secondary Vocational Examination Result 2017

Enter your roll number and submit the result

Check and save it

For more CGBSE news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd