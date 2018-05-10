Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2018: Girls outshine boys

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: The results of both Class 10th and Class 12th examinations were yesterday released at the official websites, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in The results of both Class 10th and Class 12th examinations were yesterday released at the official websites, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2018: The result of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were yesterday released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at the official websites, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The results were announced by School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap in presence of senior officials of his department. This year, girls outshone boys. The overall pass percentage of students of class 12 and class 10 stood at 77 per cent and 68.04 per cent, respectively. This was for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on a same day. For class 12, the pass percentage for girls and boys stood at 79.40 per cent and 74.45 per cent, respectively, while for class 10 it stood at 69.44 per cent for girls and 66.42 per cent for boys.

Out of 2,73,013 students who had registered for the CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (class

12), a total of 2,70,043 students, including 1,31,234 boys and 1,38,809 girls, actually appeared for the exam. “A total of 2,07,111 students, i.e 77 per cent, passed the exam,” Kashyap said. Likewise, out of total 3,88,566 regular students who had registered for the CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (class 10) this year, a total of 3,81,737 students, including 2,05,190 girls, actually appeared in the examination.

“A total of 2,58,573 students (68.04 per cent) passed the (class 10) exam,” Kashyap said. However, boys outperformed girls in the merit lists of the both the examinations. Seventeen out of total 30 students who figured on the merit list for class 10 are boys. Similarly, 20 out of 29 students who made it to the merit list of class 12 are boys.

In Class 12th exam, Shiv Kumar Pandey of Vandana Public School in Simga secured the top position scoring 98.40 per cent marks. Sandhya Kaushik ofMohanti HMHS School in Bilaspur district finished second with 97.40 per cent. Subham Gandharva of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta of Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai, bagged the third position scoring 97.20 per cent marks.

In Class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33 per cent. Mansi Mishra (98 per cent) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67 per cent) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.

