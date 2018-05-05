Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 expected to be out by next week at cgbse.net

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The exams for Class 10th ans 12th were conducted from March 5 to April 2, 2018. The exams for Class 10th ans 12th were conducted from March 5 to April 2, 2018.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The results for both Class 10th and 12th examination are likely to be declared next week by the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE). All those students who had appeared for these exams can check their respective scores at the official website — results.cg.nic.in, once released. The exams for Class 10th were conducted from March 5 to March 28 and for Class 12th, the board examinations were carried out from March 7 to April 2, 2018. The results were earlier expected to be released by May first week.

In 2017, the results for Class 10th were declared by the Board on April 20 and the overall pass percentage stood at 61.04 per cent. For Class 12th, the results were declared last year on April 26 by CGBSE and the overall pass percentage was 76.36 per cent. In Class 12th, the girls outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 79.05, while boys were at 73.70 per cent. The topper was Dhawender Kumar from Balod, a son of farmer.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10th/12th results

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

In case due to heavy traffic candidates are unable to open the website, they may also check their scores at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

