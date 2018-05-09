Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 declared, Shiv Kumar Pandey is Class 12 topper

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 is available at cgbse.net CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 is available at cgbse.net

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations today, on May 9. The results were announced by Education Minister Kedar Kashyup and this year pass percentage for Class 10 is 68.04 per cent and Class 12 is 77 per cent. The girls have outshone boys in both classes. In Class 10, the pass percentage of boys is 66 per cent and for girls, it is 69.40 per cent. Similarly, in Class 12th, the pass percentage stands at 74.45 for boys and for girls it is 79.40. This year, Class 12 topper is Shiv Kumar Pandey who scored 98.40 per cent.

This year, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for their High Schol and Matric exams that were held between March 5 to March 28, and Class 12 examination from March 7 to April 2. This is for the first time, the results of both classes were announced on the same day.

To check scores, candidates can visit the official websites — cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. After login, they can click results page on the homepage. They need to enter their roll number/ hall ticket number and other information in the field provided. Then click on “Get results” and the result will be displayed. Download a copy of the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

