Chhattisgarh CG VYAPAM BDED 2018: Apply online for B.Ed and D.El.Ed Entrance Exam

CG VYAPAM BDED 2018: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has invited applications for its B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses. The interested, eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The application process was opened on April 17, and the candidates can apply online till May 8, 2018. The board will conduct the examinations across the state on June 7, 2018.

The B.Ed exam is scheduled to be held from 10 am to 12:15 pm, and the D.El.Ed exam will be held from 2 pm to 4:15 pm. The admit cards are likely to be available on the official website from June 1.

CG VYAPAM BDED 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

B.Ed: The candidates have to possess graduate/ postgraduate degree.

D.El.Ed: The minimum qualification for this course is Class 12th.

CG VYAPAM BDED 2018: Important dates

Commencement of application process: April 17, 2018

Last date to submit online application: May 8, 2018

Date of Examinations: June 7, 2018

B.Ed: 10 am to 12:15 pm

D.El.Ed: 2 pm to 4:15 pm

For details on eligibility, application fee, and other details click on the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

About CG VYAPAM

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board discharges the entire responsibilities of completing professional examinations in medical colleges, Ayurveda, engineering, agricultural colleges, entrance examination in polytechnics or any other examination (which will be authorised for the jurisdiction of the board).

