CHECK RESULTS: Bihar Board 10th result 2017 to be declared soon live updates, get BSEB results 2017 online at biharboard.ac.in and bihar.indiaresults.com

Bihar Board 10th result will be announced today Bihar Board 10th result will be announced today

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result of class 10 or matric examination today at 1 pm at biharboard.ac.in and indiaresults.com. While all the state boards have already announced the result, the Bihar Board 10th result got delayed due to the topper’s controversy that surfaced this year again. While last year the result was out on May 30 but this year the BSEB has taken special measures to avoid any controversy.

This year, the Bihar Board had introduced four different sets of questions for both Matric and Intermediate board examinations this year. About 64 per cent students of class 12 were unhappy with their result due to which there was massive protests by the students. Majority of them applied for result verification too. Amid high security, the exams were conducted from March 1 to March 8 this year 2017 across different centres in the state.

While it was expected that the Bihar Board will introduce digital marking system, however they have resisted to implement it as it costs Rs 40 per copy. As per the local media, “The system will be introduced next year. For this, we will increase the rate of exam form of Class 10 and 12,” said an official. The results can be accessed through SMS by sending BIHAR10 <space> ROLL NUMBER and ROLL CODE to 56263.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd