Chaudhary Charan Singh University postpones MBBS exams

Chaudhary Charan Singh University has postponed the MBBS exams that were started on February 5. In a notice posted on the official website, the varsity has informed students that “the exams are suspended to maintain the decorum of the MBBS exams scheduled on and after February 12.”

CCSU has not announced the fresh dates for the exam. The MBBS exams have been suspended amidst allegations of paper leak and the University feared that the question paper may leak for further exams as well.

Chaudhary Charan Singh University is one of the oldest University of Meerut(formerly, Meerut University). It was established in 1965, to cater to the needs of higher education in western Uttar Pradesh.

