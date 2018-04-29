Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Chapters on Sikh Gurus not deleted but incorporated in Class XI history books : CM Amarinder Singh

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CM said the Akalis had shown gross irresponsibility by making a baseless public statement without bothering to check on the facts.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh dismissed as malicious SAD’s allegations that chapters on Sikh gurus were deleted from history books of class XII of Punjab School Education Board. In a statement issued on Saturday, the CM said the Akalis had shown gross irresponsibility by making a baseless public statement without bothering to check on the facts.

“The fact was that the courses had merely been realigned with the NCERT syllabus to enable the students from Punjab to compete at the national level. Not a single chapter, nor a word, had been deleted by the Board. The history chapters had been now spread across Classes XI and XII, on the recommendation of an Expert Committee, of which an SGPC representative was also a member,” the statement quoted the CM as saying.

Far from removing any chapter on the Sikh Gurus, the Board, under his directives, had in fact incorporated chapters on the lives of the four Sahibzadas in the school textbooks to ensure that the youngsters also learned of their sacrifices, along with the history of the Sikh Gurus, the statement said.

