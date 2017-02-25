Changes to eligibility criteria for PU masters in women’s studies, public administration proposed

Panjab University (PU), has framed new sets of guidelines for eligibility criteria for admissions to masters in women’s studies and masters in public administration for approval in the Syndicate meeting scheduled to be held on February 25. For the women’s studies course, the university has proposed that the subject weightage will be given to those candidates who have studied any one subject namely women’s/gender studies, public administration, political science, history, economics, sociology, psychology, human rights and duties, geography, philosophy and Gandhian studies at the undergraduate level for three years or six semesters consecutively. Moreover, weightage will also be given to students with honours in these subjects.

For admissions to masters in public administration, it has been proposed that students having studied history at the undergraduate level will now have to have 50 per cent overall aggregate marks as compared to 45 per cent earlier.

Earlier, students with 45 per cent marks in political science or economics or sociology or psychology or history were eligible to take admission in the masters in public administration. Public administration is an inter-disciplinary subject and the weightage will be given to students with social sciences subject in their undergraduate level. Moreover, honours weightage will also be given to the students, said a professor of the public administration department.