Private school body to move HC against abolition of marks moderation system

THE ABOLITION of marks moderation system by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has drawn flak from the Punjab Private School Organisation (PPSO). The organisation is preparing to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Asserting that PSEB should review the results as many students were committing suicide in the state after the poor results, PPSO secretary Tejpal Singh said that the board should not have declared the results in haste to take credit for abolishing the marks moderation system.

He said that if the Ministry of Human Resource Development wanted to scrap the system then it should also ask the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to abolish it. “I would rather say it is cheating with us. Our students are committing suicide while the CBSE is boasting of good results. We were not in favour of abolition of the moderation system,” he said.

Singh said that they were taking legal opinion and would soon approach the high court against PSEB’s decision. He added that abolishing the marks moderation system would not help but the education department must also come forward to take other measures like keeping an eye on the performance of the teachers. This year the PSEB had abolished the marks moderation system, following which the results of Class X and Class XII dipped by about 14 per cent. The board has a pass percentage of 57.5 in Class X while the pass percentage in Class XII was 62.36.

Following the results, PSEB chairman Balbir Singh Dhol resigned. PSEB was the first board in the country which abolished the marks moderation system. The board also drew flak from all quarters, though the former chairman termed it was a good decision which would favour students.

