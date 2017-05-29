Chandigarh students from EWS make a mark for themselves in CBSE class XII exams

Students of DAV Public School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in sector 8 Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students of DAV Public School in a jubilant mood after the CBSE 12th class result declared in sector 8 Chandigarh on Sunday, May 28 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

DESPITE FACING hardships, some students from the economically weaker section passed the Class XII exam with flying colours. Mayank, a student of St John’s High School, Sector 26, has scored 92.2 per cent marks in non-medical stream. According to his mother Preet Kaur, a beautician by profession, Mayank would devote nearly eight hours to his studies prior to the board examinations. “As the exams were approaching, he would sit and study for eight hours but during the course of examination he would not sleep the whole night. During the day he would go to school and after returning he would directly go to attend tuition classes.”

To free himself from the stress of consistent studies, Mayank would go out for a walk. “I would go out for a walk twice a day in the morning and sometimes in the evening to relax. Otherwise I would sit and watch television and play video games. My goal is to secure a place in IIT to pursue mechanical engineering,” said Mayank.

Mohammad Sumer, son of tea seller Kapil Ahmed, who runs a tea stall under a tree in Sector 43 scooter market, scored 92.88 per cent marks in non-medical stream. Kapil, who hails from Bijnore, came to the City Beautiful 25 years ago started his career as a barber but after suffering from a paralytic attack he started selling tea. He has three children. His daughter Rukhshar is studying at PU and his younger son Sobhi Ahmed is studying at Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 25, Chandigarh.

“I feel blessed that my son has scored these marks. Now he will be able to get good higher education. He would study religiously before the exams commenced and now is reaping the reward of his hardwork.” Mitrunjay, a security guard by profession, is a proud father as his son Manish Kumar Jha scored 93.8 per cent in the CBSE Class XII results. Manish, a student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sector 25, Chandigarh, is a student of non-medical. “Against all odds my son has manged to score good marks. Over the period we have gone through many financial crisis and difficult circumstances but he never gave up.”

Speaking on his future ambitions, Manish said, “It was my dream to make my parents proud and today I have made a beginning. The aim is to get admission in Indian institute of Science Education and Research in Mohali.”

