Chandigarh: Seminar on trends in nanoscience

The Department of Sciences, Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, Chandigarh, organised a national seminar on “Emerging Trends in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology”, sponsored by the college development council, PU, on Saturday. The aim of this seminar was to provide a common platform to academicians and young researchers to exchange their new ideas and explore the various aspects of this emerging technology.

The college principal, Dr Charanjeet Kaur Sohi, welcomed the chief guest, Prof Navdeep Goyal, department of physics, Panjab University, Chandigarh. S Gurdev Singh IAS (Retd.), president of SES and Col.(Retd.) Jasmer Singh Bala, secretary of SES were also present and encouraged the students to achieve new heights in the field of science and technology.

Dr. Suvankar Chakraverty, scientist from the Institute of Nanoscience and Technology, Mohali, deliberated on the topic “Nanostructured Devices” and highlighted the current state of understanding of the future trends of research in the concerned field. Technologists, scientists, faculty members, research scholars, and students from various regional colleges, university and research institutes attended the seminar and talked about the basics of nanoscience and anticipated that nanotechnology will contribute to building a better society.

Dr. C R Mariappan from the department of physics, National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, cited several facts on the development of nano-structured materials for energy storage devices. After the lecture, the seminar was followed by an interactive session. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Asim K Chaudhary, Asst. Professor, GGSCW.