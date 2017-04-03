Chandigarh school fee hike: ‘City school managements and UT responsible for this situation’

Are there any laws in Chandigarh to regulate school fees?

The Punjab government recently passed a law which restricted the hike of school fees to 8 per cent. The UT Administration has no such laws to regulate the fee hike. After the Punjab decision, the UT Administration moved a file that the Punjab law should be adopted by Chandigarh as well. The file has been approved by UT Administrator already and has to be approved by the Home Ministry. Since the approval is now expected, the school managements hiked the fees this year, because they know if the decision is approved, they won’t be able to hike the fee further.

Who is responsible for this situation? What are parents planning to do now?

School managements are responsible for the situation. Also, the inefficient and unresponsive UT Administration is responsible for it. We have filed so many complaints but nothing has been done. After not getting a response from the administration, we have started approaching the courts.

How are all the parents connected?

Parents are connected with the help of social media. On Facebook, the number of parents is 1,500 and we have created WhatsApp groups through which we have connected over 5,000 parents.

What is the general feeling about the fee hike?

There are some schools in city from where no complaint has been made because the parents belong to elite class. But then in most of the schools, people belong to the salaried class and they are worried about the situation. There is also a large section of parents who are worried about the problem but they fear that if they raise the voice, school will start targeting their children.

