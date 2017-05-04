Chandigarh principals to mentor school students on outskirts

Principals from the best government model senior secondary schools of cities will mentor students of government schools in periphery areas.

The role of the mentors will be to uplift and improve the academic functioning of primary, middle and high schools located in the area.

In a proposal, made by Deputy Director School Education Saroj Mittal to improve the standards of the government schools located on the outskirts, he has assigned the senior most principals to make a core team involving cluster resource coordinators, expert subject teachers to help overcome the management problems in running a school, addressing the problem of teachers and resolving students’ issues.

Mittal said: “Each principal of senior secondary school will mentor a government school in periphery to help better the academic learning along with constant monitoring. The schools in the outskirts need extra attention and for that purpose we have decided to move ahead with the mentoring initiative.”

The initiative comes in the backdrop of bad academic performance by the schools located in periphery region as these schools require constant monitoring.

Meanwhile, the education department has also comprised a new team of senior officials for inspection of government schools from this week. The education department has formed the new team of senior officials including DDSE Mittal, deputy director Mid Day Meal Suman Sharma, district education officer Rajinder Kaur, deputy district officer II Sukhneer Sekhon, deputy district officer Anujit Kaur and deputy director adult education Viney Sood.

The department has given the charge of four clusters to each member of the team that takes the number of schools with each member around 25.

There are 20 clusters. “The inspection will be carried from this week in schools and we are going to take strict action against the school authorities there itself.”

The inspection will focus on teacher strength, shortage of staff, working of Information and Communication Labs, solar panels along with overall functioning of the school.

Another point to be checked during the inspection is to see the methods adopted by the teachers to impart education in classrooms to students. On Thursday, the department will hold a meeting of government school principals to impart instruction on the same proposal and start process in government schools.

