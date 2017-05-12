Chandigarh: PGIMER to have two deans soon

A PGI official said with the posts of dean and sub-dean going to fall vacant because of two senior doctors retiring soon, the institute had taken up the matter at the GB meeting which was of the opinion that the AIIMS pattern should be followed. A PGI official said with the posts of dean and sub-dean going to fall vacant because of two senior doctors retiring soon, the institute had taken up the matter at the GB meeting which was of the opinion that the AIIMS pattern should be followed.

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will now have two deans on the lines of AIIMS New Delhi. This was decided at the governing body (GB) meeting of the institute held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Among the other decisions taken during the meet is that the leave application of PGIMER Medical Superintendent Dr A K Gupta, regarding his controversial WHO trip, has been regularised.

A senior PGI official said with the posts of dean and sub-dean going to fall vacant because of two senior doctors retiring in the coming months, the institute had taken up the matter at the GB meeting which was of the opinion that the AIIMS pattern should be followed by the PGI as well. Now, PGI will send a note to the institute’s president and then the two posts of dean would be created. “There will be a separate dean of academic and research,” said an official.

Sources said that out of the six faculty promotion cases for which the GB had ordered a review during the last meeting, four were confirmed for promotion.

About Dr A K Gupta’s Nepal assignment controversy, sources said the governing body decided to withdraw the case and regularise his leave. Gutta was earlier issued a charge sheet by the institute for his trip. “The matter stands closed now,” said a PGI official.

Sources further said that one of the main agenda of the GB was the approval of selection of recently held interviews for various posts of faculty at PGI. The GB also approved of the new recruitment at the institute. It was also approved in order to expedite the confirmation of recruitment of the new faculty, a subcommittee will be formed which would clear the recruitment and the names would be ratified by the President.

The PGI had also taken up the matter of increase in doctors’ age to the governing body. Sources, however, said that a proposal to increase the age of doctors at institutes like AIIMS is under consideration of the government and when the decision would be taken, the same would be implemented at PGIMER as well. The GB was also informed that a committee has been formed which will form the rules about the punishment given to those faculty involved in plagiarism. The institute which had already framed the rules about what can be considered as plagiarism were also approved by the GB.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now