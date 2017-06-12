Chandigarh: PG accommodations not up to the mark, students want more hostels

The limited number of hostel facilities for the students have increased the number of paying guest accommodations over the last few years in the city. (Representational Image) (Source: Express Photo) The limited number of hostel facilities for the students have increased the number of paying guest accommodations over the last few years in the city. (Representational Image) (Source: Express Photo)

WITH STUDENTS coming from neighbouring states for studying in city colleges, the limited number of hostel facilities for the students have increased the number of paying guest accommodations over the last few years in the city.

In Chandigarh the PG accommodations are available in abundance ranging from unfurnished to furnished spaces. However,students say that the administration should focus on creating more hostel facilities for colleges.

“I came to city last week to get enrolled in a bachelor’s programme. I was informed by the college authorities that they have very few seats in the hostel and it is allocated as per merit. Now I am not able to find a good PG facility in Sector 46,” said Himashu Jaswal, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. “There should be more hostels for the students who come to Chandigarh for studies.”

In the city, paying guest accommodations are mostly available in all the sectors and sectors 15, 21, 34, 35 are said to have the maximum number of PG accommodations in the city. A student can get a fully furnished accommodation usually on a room-sharing basis at convenient rentals starting from about Rs 4,000-5,000 exclusive of food and about Rs 7,000-8,000 inclusive of all meals.

But availability of PG doesn’t necessarily mean that the quality of food and other facilities are equally good. “I have been staying at this PG for about a year now and have witnessed no problem as such except for the food. The meals served here are not of the best quality,” says Utsavi, who is living in a PG facility in Sector 21.

“I have to pay Rs 6,500 monthly and the food served here is not of reasonable quality. But I have no other option but to adjust. It’s not easy to find another PG to reside in the city as most of them are full or of the same condition and my college doesn’t provide hostel facility,” says Sakshi Malhotra, a student who lives in a PG in Sector 21.

Food quality is not the only problem. The health department last year found most of the PGs unclean and maximum cases of mosquito-genic conditions were reported from these PG accommodations.

“Usage of coolers is maximum in PG. Last year we found most of the PGs using coolers were positive for larvae. This time we are more vigilant about PGs and we have already issued instructions to the PG owners to keep their premises clean,” says Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, Anti-Malaria Officer, UT health department.

