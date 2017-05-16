Chandigarh Municipal Corporation meeting: Civic body to develop e-learning school

Congress councilor Devinder Singh Babla speaks at the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh Congress councilor Devinder Singh Babla speaks at the Municipal Corporation meeting in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. Kamleshwar Singh

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, in a meeting on Monday, planned to develop an e-learning school and shift all students of the seven primary schools falling under its jurisdiction.

Taking a cue from Pune where a Rajiv Gandhi Academy of e-learning school has been developed by the local civic body, the councillors who went on a study tour in the western city, came up with this proposal. The Pune school provides free and quality interactive education to economically weaker sections and especially slum-dwellers.

The e-learning school which the Chandigarh MC plans to come up with will have smart classes.

Municipal commissioner Baldeo Purushartha said the condition of the buildings of all the primary schools was really bad and this project was something everybody would look up to.

“The buildings of these primary schools is so bad that even a repair can be carried out to some extent. Even as this has been reported that students sit on the floor but the actual reason is that there is hardly any space even to walk if we put benches for the students,” said Purushartha.

He added, “This project of e-learning school is really good and all these students studying in the primary schools can be shifted.”

The councillors in the House even discussed about the availability of land for the new school. The MC plans to do it in a period of one year.

BJP councillor Arun Sood said: “This kind of project where the school is even being maintained by the civic body should be exemplary. Every year, they spend a budget of just Rs 5 crores and have been maintaining it. Even children of bureaucrats study there.”

The municipal corporation also decided to hand over the primary schools to the administration as they had partial functions of it. The civic body just had the maintenance of the schools. However, the Municipal corporation did not receive any concrete response from the administration following which they decided to keep the schools with them.

Special team for grievance redressal system

The councillors said that 90 percent of Chandigarh residents were not satisfied with the response on the toll free number 155304. They said the civic body did not have any good grievance redressal system even after launching the citizen charter.

Sood told the House: “Maximum people say that they do get a message of the complaint being resolved after registering on the toll free number but the status of the problem remains same. 90 percent people are not satisfied and it would be better if we have a dedicated staff who call up the person asking if he was satisfied.”

This system is in place in Pune and the councillors suggested that this should be replicated in Chandigarh as well.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said by this way, most of the people would feel attended and satisfied if they were atleast called back and heard.

NOC, building permits online

The Muncipal Corporation House also mooted to develop an online process to avail building permissions and no-objection certificate. Councillors said at other places, there were empanelled architects who would check and then give the permission. An arrangement for those who want to take the permission urgently would also be made.

Marshals to check littering, open defecation

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation discussed that other municipal corporations had outsourced the work of marshals to keep a check on littering and open defecation.

