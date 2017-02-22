Chandigarh moves to stop private schools from increasing fees beyond 8 per cent yearly

Chandigarh Administration has decided to implement the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, which puts a cap on private schools from increasing fees by more than eight percent annually. Schools can be fined for not meeting the provisions of the Act. Following approval accorded by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore, the file has been moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for clearance. The Home Ministry would refer the issue to the Ministry for Human Resource Development (HRD) and after taking its consent, the UT administration would be asked to issue the relevant notification to implement the Act.

Following the notification, it would be legally mandatory for the unaided schools to follow the Act and not go beyond its provisions. Parents have been complaining that the fee and other charges are enhanced by various schools in most arbitrary manner, putting unnecessary financial burden on them. Earlier, the UT administration had issued an advisory to such schools not on increase the fee beyond 10 per cent in any case. However, it was not a legal binding on the schools concerned.

Once the Act is implemented, the institutions will have to ensure that the fee or funds charged from parents or guardians are not diverted from such institutions to the society or the trust, as the case may be, which runs such institutions or any other institution.

Only the concerned parent or guardian or the student studying in that Unaided Educational Institution can file a complaint regarding the charging of fee in excess or doing any other activity with the motive to gain financial benefit to the regulatory body.

Speaking on the issue, Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator St Kabir School said, “As per the Supreme Court guidelines, private institutes have been given their autonomy. To bring in this policy decision is an infringement to the rights given to the private schools.”

Echoing the same view Amarbir Singh Sidhu, principal of Saupins school said, “This is an infringement on our autonomy. With 8 percent hike, I will not be able to pay the salary increments and maintain the other required infrastructure of my school, which is of utmost priority.”

A regulatory body has also been made by the UT administration. In its regulatory body it has included Education Secretary, Director School Education, District Education officer and Deputy Director Schools. Education Secretary can nominate two members. The member secretary of the regulatory body, can nominate one member.

“This is not a good idea, Supreme Court has stated that schools can increase 15 percent of their fee. Moreover, in the recent decision, private schools can raise the fee upto any amount. 8 percent is very less and it should be raised minimum to 15 percent” said HS Mamik, chairman Vivek High School.

Similarly, Tarun Vashisht, Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 33 said, “ It will be very difficult for our school to carry out the basic expenses given the fee structure of our school. The 8 percent cap on the increase in fee is not at all feasible, as how will a school grow and its repercussions will be really bad.”

If a school is found breaching the orders under the law, it shall be fined Rs 30,000 in case of Unaided Educational Institution of Primary Level, Rs 50,000 in case of an Unaided educational Institutions of Middle Level and Rs 1 lakh in case of an Unaided Educational Institution of Secondary and Senior Secondary Level for each violation. The affiliation of the school concerned could be suspended or cancelled in case of repeated violations of the Act.