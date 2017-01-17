Chandigarh: Final list uploaded, schools to hold draw of lots today for admission to entry-level classes

Schools in Chandigarh will conduct the draw of lots for admission to entry-level classes on Tuesday. (Express Archive) Schools in Chandigarh will conduct the draw of lots for admission to entry-level classes on Tuesday. (Express Archive)

SCHOOLS IN the city will start the draw of lots for admission to entry-level classes from Tuesday and the school authorities have uploaded the final list of eligible candidates. However, the students from economically weaker section (EWS) still have time till February 28. St Kabir School, Sector 26, will hold the draw of lots at 3 pm on Tuesday afternoon. The school has 90 seats, out of which 42 are up for general category and eight seats are for Sikh minority students. Until now, the school has filled these seats: 23 in siblings, six in alumni, one teacher’s child, and 10 in Sikh minority.

Watch what else is making news:

“We are expecting a huge rush as for 50 seats, we have got 1,400 applications. We have put up the list on the noticeboard,” said Gurpreet Bakshi, administrator of St Kabir School. Another Sikh minority school, Vivek High School, has already conducted the draw of lots for 50 seats for toddlers. The school had received over 600 applications. Saupin’s School in Sector 32 is the other school which will be declaring the names of the students getting admission at 3 pm on Tuesday. The school authorities have received over 500 applications for 85 seats so far.

While the four missionary schools — Carmel Convent, Sacred Heart, St John’s and St Anne’s — are holding the draw of lots at 3 pm on January 18. Carmel Convent has received over 896 applications for 120 seats. Similarly, Sacred Heart has received over 923 applications for 160 seats, St Anne’s Convent has received 1,872 applications for 200 seats and St John’s has received 631 applications for 160 seats.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, which has received over 1,950 forms for 100 seats, will hold the draw of lots at 9.30 am on January 21. For the draw of lots, 10 seats are reserved for management, five for alumni and 10 for siblings. The school authorities have reserved 25 per cent seats for EWS students.

Delhi Public School, Sector 40, which will hold the draw of lots on January 19, has 150 seats, out of which 37 seats are reserved for EWS students. “We will have a draw of lots for siblings and non-siblings category separately. More than 55 seats will be open for general public on the day of draw of lots,” said Reema Dewan, principal of Delhi Public School. AKSIPS-41 and 45 have received over 200 and 150 applications respectively for a total of 160 seats. It will conduct admission process on first-come-first-served basis.