Chandigarh education department to recruit 100 JBT teachers

To overcome the shortage of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers after 213 teachers on deputation under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) resigned and moved to Haryana, the Chandigarh education department is starting a drive to recruit 100 regular teachers.

The department plans to begin the hiring process in June. With over 200 teachers on deputation resigning and opting to join their parent state Haryana for regular jobs, the government schools across the city are facing a dearth of JBT teachers.

As a temporary measure, the education department has asked the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and BEd Colleges, Government College of Education in Sector 20 and Dev Samaj College Sector 45 for trainee teachers to teach in schools for a period of six months.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director School Education, said: “We are going to start hiring under the education department cadre. Earlier, it was under SSA. The recruitment process will start and be completed by the next month. If need be, we will call for more teachers from the state on deputation.”

According to sources, more than 400 posts will get vacant under the SSA JBT in the coming months.

Last month after the Haryana government gave regular jobs to the teachers on deputation in their nearby districts, many temporary teachers resigned instantly.

Six teachers have resigned from the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) in Sector 10-A, while three teachers quit from the Government Model Senior Secondary School in Maloya.

