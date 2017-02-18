Chandigarh: 2 govt schools to cater to sports, extracurricular activities 

From the forthcoming academic session, government schools in Sector 43 and 49 will cater to sports and extracurricular activities respectively. This will be the education department’s first step towards the extended school proposal mooted by the UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. The authorities plan to maintain the Student Teacher Ratio (STP) in both schools at 1:25. For the government school in Sector 43, the admissions process will be sports-oriented and will give admission to students with potential in sports. The timings and the syllabus will be divided accordingly.

“Due to the world-class sports complex facility right adjacent to the school, we have chosen it to be the first school which is wholly sports-oriented. The students pursuing different sports can get a boost for their different prospects in the school,” said a senior school education officer. Similarly, the government school in Sector 49 will focus on extracurricular activities for children coming to seek admissions. The extracurriculars will include theater, music, dance, and art.

The extended schools project proposal was mooted by Badnore, so that the students are able to finish their homework in school itself after a rest of a couple of hours. “Both these schools will be the first to be based on the extended school project and if all goes well in the second phase, we will increase the number of schools. The children coming in will be fewer and as per the student-teacher ratio. As the concept is new in the government schools we will start with a smaller number of children,” added the officer.