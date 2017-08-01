CGBSE Supply/ Purak results 2017 declared, check result online at results.cg.nic.in

The supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 were conducted from June 22 to July 5 this year The supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 were conducted from June 22 to July 5 this year

The result of Higher Secondary and High School has been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur at results.cg.nic.in. The Board had conducted the supplementary or the Purak exams last month and the students who have appeared for these papers can check their results on the official website of the Board. Of the total 53,343 candidates appeared for the class 10th exams, only 4836 have passed, as per a report by Nai Dunia.

Similarly, in the class 12th exam, 10878 have passed while 29059 have appeared in the exam. With this, the students can now apply at the university for admissions. The last date to apply is August 10.

The supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 were conducted from June 22 to July 5 this year. They were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The class 12 vocational supplementary papers were held from June 22 to June 30.

To check CGBSE class 10, 12 Purak exam result 2017, go to the official website (web.cgbse.net) and click on the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 supplementary results 2017. You’ll be directed to a new page. Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Purak exam is held for those students who flunk in a subject or two in the annual exam.

